The Pittsburgh Steelers feel like they are in an awkward place as a franchise. Pittsburgh is still riding an impossible streak of winning seasons, but it feels like it could come to an end in 2025. If the Steelers cannot figure out the quarterback position, their chances of competing this fall will be extremely low. Pittsburgh signed a free agent on Mother's Day, but it was not QB Aaron Rodgers.

The Steelers have signed running back Trey Sermon to a one-year contract, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Sermon spent the past two seasons as a backup in Indianapolis. He earned 258 total yards and two touchdowns during the 2024 NFL season.

Sermon was a third-round pick by the 49ers during the 2021 NFL Draft. He entered the league with huge expectations, especially because he joined Kyle Shanahan's run-focused offensive scheme.

Unfortunately, Sermon has yet to live up to those lofty expectations. In fact, he has yet to eclipse 200 rushing yards in a single season.

Now Sermon will join a Pittsburgh backfield led by veteran Jaylen Warren and rookie Kaleb Johnson.

Arthur Smith is notorious for running the football and using multiple running backs. It is possible that Sermon finds a significant role in Pittsburgh, so long as he proves himself in training camp.

What will the Steelers do at quarterback if they don't sign Aaron Rodgers?

The Steelers have invested some significant time in the idea of signing Aaron Rodgers. Pittsburgh has yet to be able to land Rodgers, despite their best efforts.

Pittsburgh has been incredibly patient with Rodgers, but that patience will have a limit.

The Steelers added quarterback Will Howard during the 2025 NFL Draft, which could be viewed as a warning shot at Rodgers.

If Rodgers does want to join the Steelers, he could make his decision within the next month. Former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck suggested that Rodgers would want to join the Steelers by the end of May because of the team's offseason schedule.

Hasselbeck's estimate is not a firm deadline of course, but it does illustrate when Pittsburgh may lose interest in Rodgers.

If the Steelers do not add Rodgers, they'll have to move forward with Howard, Mason Rudolph, and Skylar Thompson as their quarterbacks. Kirk Cousins could theoretically be in play as well, though he does not come cheap.

Steelers fans would be right to be worried about the quarterback position heading into the summer.