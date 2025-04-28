The 2025 NFL Draft presumably implies one of two things in regards to the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback situation: the team is confident it will eventually sign Aaron Rodgers or it is perfectly content just figuring things out at the position and hoping for the best. But there might be another scenario that management is keeping in its back pocket.

You can call it the Kirk Cousins contingency plan.”If you're good friend Aaron Rodgers does not go to Pittsburgh I think that would be a possibility {for Cousins},” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday afternoon. The respected insider then admitted, that aside from the Steelers, there are no plausible landing spots for the current Atlanta Falcons backup QB.

More than one year after signing a four-year, $180 million contract ($100 million guaranteed), Cousins is now running out of time and options to start under center. Although he posted a few stellar outings, his first season in Atlanta was a big disappointment overall.

The good and bad of Kirk Cousins potentially landing on the Steelers

The 36-year-old threw just 18 touchdowns and a career-high 16 interceptions in 14 games before losing the starting job to top-10 draft pick Michael Penix Jr. Though, perhaps a change of scenery and an experienced head coach like Mike Tomlin could revitalize him in the final chapter of his NFL career.

Cousins would have wide receivers DK Metcalf and George Pickens at his disposal, assuming the latter does not get traded, which should theoretically open up plenty of opportunities in the passing attack. And do not forget, this man was on his way to possibly posting a career year with the Minnesota Vikings before suffering a torn Achilles in 2023.

There are reasons to believe the four-time Pro Bowl selection could do enough to keep Pittsburgh in AFC Wild Card contention. But there are also red flags that simply cannot be ignored. The Steelers' offensive line would have to provide Cousins with much better protection than what it gave Russell Wilson last season.

Assuming the unit has more luck in the injury department, there is a chance of that concern being alleviated. There are other issues that lack such a straightforward solution, though. The lingering effects of the torn Achilles and natural perils of Father Time could thwart Kirk Cousins' starter aspirations. The league clearly thinks this as well, hence why he is still on the Falcons' roster.

Desperation has a way of cutting down a cons list, however. Aaron Rodgers, a QB with limited options in his own right, is the domino that could determine how the 2025-26 NFL campaign shakes out for the former fourth-round draft pick. Pittsburgh continues to wait.