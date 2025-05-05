The NFL Draft has come and gone, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are seemingly still waiting on Aaron Rodgers' decision for the 2025 season. Former quarterback Matt Hasselbeck speculated on when Rodgers could join the team, based on the Steelers' offseason schedule.

“I just mentioned the three phases for a veteran quarterback,” Matt Hasselbeck said to Colin Cowherd on Monday. “Phase One feels like a waste of your time. Like, it's just lifting… There's no football there. Anyway, Phase Two, again, you're throwing to guys on air, not that important. Phase Three I think is really important. So for the Pittsburgh Steelers, I believe that's May 27th. May 27th is the start of Phase Three.”

Hasselbeck indicates that if Rodgers misses time starting on May 27, he would be missing important portions of the Steelers' offseason. Rodgers is a veteran and likely is able to pick up an offense as well as anyone, but that still takes time. If Hasselbeck is right, it could be important for Rodgers to be signed by the Steelers by May 27 to be on the same page with everyone else in the offense.

Obviously, it is not a given that Rodgers joins the Steelers until he actually signs. However, it does seem like if he does end up playing in the NFL in 2025, the Steelers are the most likely team. The Minnesota Vikings have made it known that they are going with JJ McCarthy for 2025, and the New York Giants signed Russell Wilson for the upcoming season. At the moment, the two logical options for Rodgers are the Steelers and retirement.

The Steelers did add Will Howard during the draft, but that was late, and he is much more of a developmental quarterback. Maybe he could become a capable starter at best, but more likely a back-up.

In the meantime, the Steelers wait for Rodgers' decision as they carry out their offseason program.