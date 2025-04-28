The Pittsburgh Steelers made a considerable effort to bolster their defense in the 2025 NFL Draft by leaving Green Bay with just two offensive players. After taking three defensive linemen with their seven picks, Pittsburgh made room by releasing veteran Montravius Adams.

The Steelers released Adams just two days after the final day of the draft, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 29-year-old spent three and a half seasons in Pittsburgh, starting 21 of his 46 games with the team. He appeared in 11 games in 2024 but has not started a contest since 2023.

Omar Khan's defensive line focus began with Oregon tackle Derrick Harmon in the first round. He followed it up with Ohio State edge rusher Jack Sawyer in round four and Iowa defensive tackle Yahya Black in the fifth round.

The three draft selections led to a clear surplus of defensive players, making Adams' release somewhat expected. He was not the only defender to receive walking papers, as the Steelers announced the release of safety Ryan Watts on social media shortly after.

The team announced that they released Watts due to a failed physical. Without revealing the nature of Watts' injuries, Khan suggested that Watts medically retire from professional football in his official statement.

Steelers' revamped defense following 2025 NFL Draft

Despite having more question marks on offense, the Steelers stuck to their roots and left the 2025 NFL Draft with a handful of new defensive players. Aside from third-round running back Kaleb Johnson and sixth-round quarterback Will Howard, each of Khan's picks will join the defensive locker room once training camps begin.

Harmon clearly leads the group, but Sawyer and Black are also candidates to see immediate playing time. Pittsburgh still has returning veterans Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton, but the clear defensive line emphasis signals Mike Tomlin's desire to rebuild his structure on that side of the ball.

The Steelers also added linebacker Carson Bruener and cornerback Donte Kent in the seventh round. Whether or not they make the final roster remains to be seen. Khan did not make many defensive additions in free agency, instead returning most of the unit that ranked seventh in opponent scoring in 2024.