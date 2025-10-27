The Pittsburgh Steelers have been looking for a wide receiver for the last few weeks. With the offense not humming as well as the team would, an added boost to the passing game could help. The initial reports said the Steelers were looking for help on the trade market.

It seems like the Steelers are evaluating another option from the free agent pool, a familiar face for their quarterback. After being released by the San Francisco 49ers, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is scheduled to have a workout with Pittsburgh, per Jordan Schultz. The former Green Bay Packer could reunite with his former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

With Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator, the Steelers have leaned heavily on their tight ends for production. That's reflected in their receiving stats for this season: two of their top five receivers in terms of receiving yards this season are tight ends (Pat Friermuth and Jonnu Smith). Outside of DK Metcalf, the Steelers' wide receiver room has been underwhelming: Roman Wilson and Calvin Austin have had solid games, but are a little too shaky to be relied on consistently.

While Valdes-Scantling has never been featured as a WR1 on the Packers, he would be a familiar face for the Steelers quarterback to throw to. The duo played together from 2018 to 2021 during Rodgers' final years in Green Bay. While with the Packers, Valdes-Scantling racked up 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns. Since leaving the Packers in 2022, Valdes-Scantling has bounced around the league, joining the Chiefs, Bills, Saints, Seahawks, and 49ers.

The Steelers are coming off a brutal loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Despite holding the lead after two quarters, the Steelers struggled to find the end zone in the second half. That, coupled with a total collapse from the defense, allowed the Packers to storm back in the game and take the win.