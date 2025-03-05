The Pittsburgh Steelers are stepping into another offseason of trying to get over the hump after yet another disappointing playoff defeat. To avoid losses like the Wild Card blowout against the Baltimore Ravens again in the future, the Steelers know that they must upgrade on offense.

On Wednesday, a big-time player that has a chance to do just that hit the market. The Jacksonville Jaguars released wide receiver Christian Kirk in a cap-saving move, sending him to the open market and allowing other teams to court his services.

The Steelers instantly came up as a potential fit for Kirk due to their need at wide receiver, specifically of Kirk's archetype. After the move was made, Pittsburgh safety DeShon Elliott and linebacker Patrick Queen took to Instagram to recruit the veteran wideout to the Steel City.

Kirk would be a great complement to the Steelers' current No. 1 wideout, George Pickens. Kirk can work from the slot and pick up some easy gains underneath, helping move the chains consistently in the passing game.

He can also be a threat in the intermediate and deep areas of the field with his route running nuance, and adding a quarterback-friendly presence like him would instantly juice up this offense.

On the outside, Pickens is less quarterback-friendly, but he can bring the element of explosiveness and big-play ability that Kirk doesn't necessarily provide at this stage of his career. However, the two of them together have the chance to form a formidable duo for whoever ends up playing quarterback in Pittsburgh next season.

Kirk does have some injury concerns that will drive down his price tag and likely played a part in the Jaguars releasing him. He suffered a core injury in 2023 that ended his season before missing the final nine games of 2024 with a broken collarbone.

Despite that relative bad luck, there is nothing to suggest that Kirk won't be able to recover from that heading into 2025. If he is indeed healthy, expect him to have plenty of suitors in free agency.

The Steelers should be one of those suitors, and adding Kirk to their roster would be a big step in making this offense a little bit more consistent next season.