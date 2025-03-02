The Pittsburgh Steelers are at a crossroads with their quarterback situation heading into the 2025 NFL offseason. With both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson set to become free agents when the new league year begins on March 12, the team must decide whether to bring back one of their current options or explore external alternatives.

Among the most intriguing possibilities is Fields, who has been labeled a boom-or-bust free agent. The former first-round pick has shown flashes of elite athleticism, particularly in extending plays and creating offense with his legs. However, concerns remain about his consistency as a passer and overall fit as a long-term solution.

Fields became the Steelers’ starter in 2024, leading the team to a 4-2 record before being replaced by Wilson once the veteran returned to full health. Despite the limited sample size, Fields demonstrated growth as a passer and showcased his dynamic rushing ability, amassing 289 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in those six starts.

Justin Fields could return to the Steelers in 2025 as their franchise QB

The Steelers’ offense, which struggled at times under Wilson, looked more explosive with Fields behind center. His mobility not only created opportunities in the passing game but also added an extra layer to Pittsburgh’s rushing attack. Given the team’s other roster needs, Fields’ ability to generate offense outside of structure could make him an appealing option.

With quarterback-needy teams such as the New York Jets, New York Giants, and Indianapolis Colts reportedly monitoring Fields’ availability, Pittsburgh may have to act fast if they want to retain him. Fields’ projected market value sits at $6.4 million on a one-year deal—significantly lower than Wilson’s expected $38.7 million salary.

That price tag makes Fields an attractive option for the Steelers, who could allocate their remaining cap space to other positions of need. However, if Fields becomes free agency and multiple teams express interest, the cost of bringing him back could rise.

The Steelers also have the option of addressing the quarterback position in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, with Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders expected to be the only first-round locks, Pittsburgh would likely need to trade up to land an immediate-impact rookie. The more likely scenario would be targeting a developmental quarterback, such as Will Howard, in the later rounds to serve as a backup or long-term project.

Pittsburgh’s decision regarding Fields will shape the direction of the franchise moving forward. If they believe in his potential, a short-term deal makes sense, allowing them to evaluate his development while keeping their financial flexibility intact. If not, they may explore other options, whether that means targeting a veteran bridge quarterback or looking toward the draft.

For now, the Steelers appear to have interest in bringing Fields back. Whether a deal gets done before March 12 remains to be seen, but the clock is ticking, and Pittsburgh must soon determine if Fields is their quarterback of the future—or just another boom-or-bust gamble.