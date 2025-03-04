The Pittsburgh Steelers are projected to take a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft, per ESPN's mock draft. Texas football star Matthew Golden is estimated to be the Steelers' selection.

Golden did very well at the NFL Combine, showing off excellent speed. He clocked in with a 4.29 second-40. ESPN writer Jordan Reid believes that Golden would be a strong complement to George Pickens in the Steelers wideout room.

“He's a sure-handed target, capable of hauling in passes well outside of his frame. Golden can be used in the short to intermediate areas, which would complement Pickens' downfield ability,” Reid wrote for ESPN.

Golden had an outstanding season with the Texas Longhorns. He caught 58 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. Texas reached the College Football Playoff, where they lost to Ohio State in the semi-finals.

Steelers enter 2025 with huge expectations

The Steelers haven't had a losing season in several years, with Mike Tomlin as head coach. Tomlin has a Super Bowl championship in the Steel City, won more than a decade ago.

Pittsburgh though hasn't had much success in the playoffs in recent years. The Steelers haven't been to a Super Bowl in more than a decade, and the team is dealing with continuous early postseason exits. In 2024, that was again the case as the Steelers got beat soundly by the Baltimore Ravens.

Steelers fans are exasperated with Tomlin. They want to see Pittsburgh win championships again. If Tomlin doesn't get close to doing that in 2025, it could be curtains for the veteran coach.

Pittsburgh may end up with a wideout in the NFL Draft's first round, but the team also needs to figure out who will be the starting quarterback. Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are free agents this offseason.

Wilson and Fields shared time under center for Pittsburgh this past season, to mixed results. Fields started at first because Wilson got hurt. He won some games, but the team just struggled in the last month of the season. Fields wants to be an NFL starter, and he may be headed out the door if he doesn't get a chance.

There are several other quarterbacks available. Pittsburgh was rumored to be interested in Matthew Stafford, but that didn't work out. Aaron Rodgers, Sam Darnold, and others are going to be free agents. Time will tell what the team decides to do.

The NFL Draft begins on April 24. Pittsburgh holds the 21st overall pick in the first round.