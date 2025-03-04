The NFL Combine has come and gone, and Texas Longhorns star wideout Matthew Golden certainly made a name for himself. Golden, who is 21 years old, ran a blazing 4.29 time in the 40-yard dash.

Golden's time came just shy of Xavier Worthy's record 40 time of 4.21. On top of bringing some serious speed to the table, Golden is also viewed as a magnificent route runner. As a result, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic revealed that one NFL coach told him that Golden is a better prospect wide receiver than Worthy.

“Matthew Golden has average size for a wideout at 5-11, 192, but he turned heads running a 4.29 40 with a 1.49 10-yard split. One NFL coach texted me saying he is a big Golden fan and was hoping he wouldn’t run that fast because he thought Golden was being undervalued in the draft community: ‘He's razor-sharp getting in and out of his cuts, and he plays a lot bigger than his size. I like him more than [Texas'] two WRs last year (Xavier Worthy and AD Mitchell). He's the best route-runner in this draft. He looks like one of those Ohio State (receiver) products.'”

Worthy was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He showcased his speed throughout the season and displayed his ability as a true deep-threat. The 21-year-old Chiefs' star finished his rookie campaign with 59 receptions, 638 receiving yards, and nine total touchdowns.

Comparing the two former Texas football stars, Golden and Worthy have a ton of similarities. However, Golden does have a size advantage, weighing nearly 30 pounds more than Worthy despite the two of them being 5 feet, 11 inches tall. Thanks to his showing at the NFL Combine, Golden may have earned his way into being a first-round selection later in April.

Golden played two years for the Houston Cougars before transferring to Texas for the 2024 season. During his lone season with the Longhorns, the dangerous speedster finished with 58 receptions, 987 receiving yards, and nine total touchdowns. All of which are career highs.

Plenty of organizations around the league should be interested in Golden as the NFL Draft draws closer. He's pegged to potentially be selected in the later portion of the first round. If that's the case, then teams like the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, and Los Angeles Rams could all be landing spots for the former Longhorn.