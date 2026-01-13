The Pittsburgh Steelers got embarrassed at home in the AFC Playoffs, on Monday night. Pittsburgh bowed to the Houston Texans, 30-6. Following the game, Steelers defensive star Cam Heyward spoke about his veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers is facing an uncertain future in the NFL. Heyward says that no matter what happens, he was honored to play with Rodgers this season.

“The dude's earned my respect for what he's been through this year. And he's a hell of a teammate. I'm just very thankful I got to play with that quarterback,” Heyward said, per ESPN.

Rodgers joined Pittsburgh before the 2025 season, after playing the last two years for the New York Jets. The veteran quarterback also spent many years with the Green Bay Packers, where he won a Super Bowl.

Steelers face an uncertain future

Steelers fans have run out of patience with head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin hasn't won a playoff game since the 2016 campaign, and many Pittsburgh fans want him gone.

Time will tell if the team moves on from Tomlin. Tomlin has never had a losing season in Pittsburgh, but his playoff record has been a disaster in the last decade.

If Pittsburgh hopes to get to the playoffs again in the 2026 season, the team will need a strong quarterback. Heyward has advocated for Rodgers to come back and play another year with the team.

“If 8 wants to come back, he's has the right to come back. I'd like to see him come back, but I'm not going to make that decision. That's not fair to the Steelers. It's not fair to 8. Have a lot of respect for the organization and Aaron,” Heyward added, per ESPN.

The Steelers won the AFC North in the 2025 season, closing out the year with 10 wins. Pittsburgh must now sit at home and watch as Houston and other teams play out the rest of the playoffs.

The Steelers last won a Super Bowl during the 2008 season.