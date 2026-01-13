The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Wild Card collapse sparked familiar outrage. Cam Heyward, though, wasn’t interested in letting head coach Mike Tomlin become the fall guy. After a lifeless 30–6 loss to the Houston Texans, Heyward forcefully redirected the blame inward. He tried to shut down what he called ‘noise' surrounding the head coach as Pittsburgh’s playoff frustrations boiled over yet again.

With ‘Fire Tomlin' chants echoing through Acrisure Stadium, Heyward made it clear where accountability belongs.

“I don’t really care about that noise, because they don’t know what Mike T puts into us,” Heyward said.

The veteran defensive lineman stressed that preparation wasn’t the issue.

— Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) January 13, 2026

“Coaches can only do so much,” he added. “Players have to play better. In those critical moments, players have to step up.”

It was a blunt assessment after a postseason game in which Pittsburgh’s offense never reached the end zone.

Pittsburgh’s season was defined by regular-season resilience and postseason disappointment. The Steelers finished 10–7, capturing their first AFC North title since 2020. They saw Aaron Rodgers guide a dramatic Week 18 win over Baltimore. Tomlin reached major milestones, including his 200th career victory and another non-losing season. Still, the year ended the same way it has for nearly a decade: a one-and-done playoff exit. It extended the franchise’s postseason win drought to nine years.

Tomlin, however, once again proved his ability to stabilize and compete over 17 games. He tied Chuck Noll in franchise wins and maintained his historic consistency. On the flip side, the Wild Card blowout marked his seventh straight playoff loss. It has fueled louder questions about postseason results. Inside the locker room, however, leaders like Heyward remain firmly behind him, insisting the Steelers’ problems weren’t schematic but executional.