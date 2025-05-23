As the Pittsburgh Steelers await the decision of Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback room for the team consists of Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson, and especially rookie Will Howard. While every prediction has Rodgers ending up with the Steelers, one that could benefit highly from the move, besides possibly the team itself, is Howard, who spoke about the potential collaboration.

Howard was taken by Pittsburgh with the 185th overall pick in the sixth round as the signal-caller comes out of Ohio State University, winning the championship the past season with the program. He spoke with Kay Adams on the “Up & Adams” show, where the 23-year-old said that while he doesn't know what will happen, he would “love” to learn from someone as successful as Rodgers has been in the NFL.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Howard said. “That’s all over my head. But I’d love to be in a room and learn from him. Again, who knows what’s going to happen. I have no idea, and that’s above my head.”

Aaron Rodgers is expected to join Steelers by some in the football world

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is shown after he led Gang Green to a 32-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins, on Jan. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J.
© Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Related Pittsburgh Steelers NewsArticle continues below
Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) reacts after a catch against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
George Pickens takes passive-aggressive shot at Steelers culture
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tees off on the first hole during the Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am at TPC Scottsdale.
Aaron Rodgers drops big hint on Steelers rumors
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) and linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) sack Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the third quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium.
Steelers’ Alex Highsmith sends clear outlook if Aaron Rodgers gets signed

As Rodgers has hinted at joining the Steelers as well, an official decision hasn't been made, but while Howard doesn't know what the outcome will be, one that seems sure is Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. Also speaking with Adams, Rodgers' former head coach, would say he expects him to be a Steeler.

“No, not one, nothing. Neither has Arthur, Arthur Smith, their OC,” LaFleur said when asked if he spoke with Mike Tomlin about Rodgers. “I haven't heard from either of those guys in regards to him. I'm pretty sure they know what they're doing. I'm sure they're confident in what they're doing, and I would fully expect him to be a Pittsburgh Steeler.”

At any rate, Pittsburgh looks to improve after finishing with a 10-7 record, which put them second in the AFC North. Funny enough, the team opens up the season against Rodgers' former team in the New York Jets, on Sept. 7.