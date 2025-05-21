After watching the Pittsburgh Steelers fail to select a top-tier quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, opting instead to acquire Will Howard out of Ohio State in the sixth round, Aaron Rodgers rapidly became QB option No. 1 for the AFC North stalwart.

On paper, it makes sense, right? The free agent market is borderline dried up other than the Green Bay Packers legend, and with the draft passed, the Steelers would likely be forced to go with a QB room headlined by players like Howard and Mason Rudolph unless they could swing a huge trade over the next few months.

Fortunately, Rodgers hasn't closed the door on the Steelers or his chances of playing for the team this fall, even if he's more focused on getting his own ducks in a row before signing with the Steelers or any other team, as he explained on The Joe Rogan Experience.

“I've figured it out the last year when I've been in the weeds with these people who are close to me that have cancer. I'm in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention. I have personal commitments I have made. I have a couple of people in my inner, inner circle who are battling some difficult stuff. So, I have a lot of things that are taking my attention,” Aaron Rodgers explained via Sporting News.

“Because the conversations have been had. There's no more contemplation. I'm taking care of my people right now, and I'm taking care of my personal life responsibilities, and I'm keeping the conversation open as well.”

Is it an ideal situation for the Steelers to be in the dark about their quarterback of the future, having to listen to The Joe Rogan Experience to get hints about his thought process? No, clearly not, but for one reason or another, that's where the Steelers find themselves. With both New York teams signing their former signal callers in free agency, Omar Khan was forced to return to Rudolph as a stop-gap.