While people are awaiting Aaron Rodgers' decision and whether he'll play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, there is one figure connected to the quarterback who is certain the partnership will happen. Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has made his prediction on the matter and doubled down on it recently on the “Up & Adams” podcast.

Speaking with Kay Adams, she asked LaFleur if he has spoken with Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin about the situation with Rodgers. LaFleur would say he has not talked with him or Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, but is still determined that Rodgers will be with the team this upcoming season.

“No, not one, nothing. Neither has Arthur, Arthur Smith, their OC,” LaFleur said. “I haven't heard from either of those guys in regards to him. I'm pretty sure they know what they're doing. I'm sure they're confident in what they're doing, and I would fully expect him to be a Pittsburgh Steeler.”

Matt LaFleur hasn’t heard from Mike Tomlin or Arthur Smith about Aaron Rodgers but… “I fully expect him to be a Pittsburgh Steeler.”@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/hdvJse02sV — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rodgers was with LaFleur in his remaining successful years with Green Bay before eventually playing with the New York Jets, where most agreed it was a disappointing stint. Looking for a new and fresh start, Pittsburgh has been the one team that is linked with Rodgers the most.

Packers' Matt LaFleur predicted Aaron Rodgers to the Steelers before

While the overwhelming prediction is that Rodgers will sign with the Steelers, the official decision and announcement have not yet taken place. However, this wasn't the first time that the Packers head coach predicted it to happen, as he was on NBC's “Chris Simms Unbuttoned” podcast, saying how much respect Rodgers has for Tomlin.

“I just can't see [Aaron Rodgers] not playing football this year,” LaFleur said. “[The Steelers] obviously makes the most sense. I know that, in our discussions over the years, a guy that he's had respect for as much as anybody is Mike Tomlin. I could certainly see that coming to fruition here, pretty shortly.”

At any rate, Green Bay has moved on from Rodgers with Jordan Love being the franchise quarterback, looking for a bounce-back season after an injury-riddled start. The Packers look to improve after finishing with an 11-6 record, which put them third in the NFC North, opening this upcoming season against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Sept. 7.