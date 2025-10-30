What direction the Pittsburgh Steelers take in trade talks could depend on the outcome of their game against the Colts. Ownership still seems to stand behind Mike Tomlin, but Art Rooney II used two words to describe his feelings — and “angry” wasn’t one of them.

Still, the words didn’t inspire confidence, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac via steelerswire.com.

“During a Steelers chat with fans, Dulac was asked if Rooney was “angry” with Tomlin over the lack of playoff wins and the recent failures of the highest-paid defense in the league — to which he set the record straight on the strained relationship between ownership and head coach,” Andrew Vasquez wrote.

Rooney’s reply, according to Dulac, was “Angry is not the word. Frustrated or impatient would be a better choice.”

Steelers need to turn things around

The Steelers had command of the AFC North just a couple of weeks ago with a 4-1 record. However, back-to-back losses have opened the door for the Bengals and the Ravens to make a race of it.

It has the Steelers' fan base a bit up in arms. The good start with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback has turned to worry and frustration.

Rooney wouldn’t be the only one impatient. Former Steelers standout James Harrison said changes needed to be made, according to the Deebo & Joe podcast via steelerswire.com.

“Things gotta get changed — people gotta go,” Harrison said. “Highest-paid, 30th-ranked defense don’t match. I don’t know what needs to happen, but we need to go on ahead and maybe redo this whole thing and get something else going.”

Tomlin seems to be slow to the table in realizing his team needs to be more aggressive offensively, according to post-gazette.com.

“Seems like touchdowns is how it gets done in our business at this level,” Tomlin said. “So it was a little bit less than comfortable at halftime, settling for three field goals.”

However, Rodgers said the team can’t forget about Chris Boswell.

“I think you’re seeing some trends around the league of teams going for it, but we got a kicker who is pretty automatic from anywhere, even going beyond 60,” Rodgers said. “Thankfully, the field was in slightly better shape than the previous week. Boz was amazing. But we have to be ready to go for those and convert them if we have the chance.”