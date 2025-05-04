As Aaron Rodgers continues to keep the Pittsburgh Steelers in a state of confusion, he took a break from his own thoughts to catch the 2025 Kentucky Derby. That did not stop him from being thrust back into the spotlight of the NBC broadcast.

As one of many celebrities attending the world-famous horse race, Rodgers was featured on screen for just under five seconds. That was long enough for host Ahmed Fareed to crack a slight joke about the Steelers-Rodgers situation.

“Aaron Rodgers, still looking for a team, but maybe he's got his Derby horse right now,” Fareed said.

Rodgers was one of thousands of fans who watched the horse Sovereignty pull off the upset and win the 2025 Kentucky Derby. The 41-year-old is known for his eventful offseasons, which often include appearances at the Derby. He has long been a horse racing fan usually attends the Run for the Roses whenever possible.

Sovereignty upset the horse Journalism, who closed as the betting favorite. The win was trainer Bill Mott's second Kentucky Derby victory, six years after claiming the 2019 race with his horse Country House by disqualification.

Steelers continue to wait for Aaron Rodgers

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan speaks during the NFL Draft Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite many predictions of the Steelers taking a quarterback early in the 2025 NFL Draft, they opted not to do so until round six. Their draft decisions suggest they are still waiting on Rodgers, who continues to mull retirement as he deals with unspecified personal issues.

Pittsburgh's quarterback room is currently led by veteran journeyman Mason Rudolph, who returns to the team after a one-year stint with the Tennessee Titans. While an established backup, Rudolph has never proven himself as a full-time starter.

Without Rodgers, the Steelers' current position suggests they are prepared for a full rebuild. However, after acquiring star wideout DK Metcalf earlier in the offseason, they are clearly still angling for title contention. Without a timeline on Rodgers' decision, Pittsburgh's future hangs in the balance without a definitive plan B.