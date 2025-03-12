The Pittsburgh Steelers have been heavily linked to quarterback Aaron Rodgers along with the New York Giants, and on Wednesday, Pat McAfee reposted an old clip of the quarterback praising the franchise and Mike Tomlin, which sparked some speculation about McAfee potentially knowing where Rodgers is going to end up. McAfee clarified that he does not know when explaining on his show on Wednesday.

“He is certainly being associated with Pittsburgh and playing for the Steelers,” Pat McAfee said. “Not just them, I think the Giants are in the conversation. And then a lot of people are saying, ‘Is he gonna go to the Vikings?' Even though the Vikings have come out, and there has not been of the Vikings and Aaron talking. We know nothing. I retweet that video though. I guess I should have known that this was potentially going to happen. All of Pittsburgh basically was like, oh I know and he's going to Pittsburgh. Seemed like those people were very excited about it, then there was people who were very indifferent about it. And it feels like is there going to be any decision at quarterback the entire city's going to rally around?”

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are awaiting a Quarterback decision.. I've been trying to get an answer from Aaron Rodgers 😂😂 #PMSLive https://t.co/oLvO8Y0hpx pic.twitter.com/m1jn4VF4UM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Steelers recently added DK Metcalf in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, making the team a more attractive situation for a quarterback like Rodgers, who is trying to rebound after a disappointing stint with the New York Jets. The Giants are seemingly the other team in the running, and they have arguably a more talented top receiver in Malik Nabers, but the roster as a whole is lacking in other areas in comparison to the Steelers, who made the playoffs in 2024.

Both the Steelers and the Giants are linked to Rodgers along with Russell Wilson. The logical outcome is that Rodgers will pick his desired destination and then Wilson will end up with the other team. As of right now, Rodgers is the next domino teams and other quarterbacks are waiting on, and the Steelers seem like a very logical spot.