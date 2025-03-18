The quarterback market in NFL free agency is currently held up due to the uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers, who is in play to land with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, and after several days of silence, Rodgers reportedly has communicated once again with the Steelers.

“According to a source close to the situation, Rodgers and the Steelers have spoken for the first time in several days,” Noah Strackbein of Sports Illustrated reports. “It's unknown what the conversation included or if any progress was made on an answer, but for the first time since what's believed to be last week, there has been contact between Pittsburgh and Rodgers.”

The Steelers and Giants are known to be in on Rodgers, waiting on his decision. It has been reported that New York has a bigger offer financially than Pittsburgh. The Vikings are also in play, and reportedly Rodgers' desired landing spot, but the franchise is deciding on whether or not to go with JJ McCarthy for 2025, or wait another year to play him while signing Rodgers for the upcoming season. Rodgers is seemingly waiting on Minnesota's verdict.

It has been noted that Rodgers could decide to retire if the Vikings do not want to bring him in, but it is still up in the air. There is no telling when Rodgers will make his decision.

If the Steelers do not land Rodgers, they do have Mason Rudolph in house, who returned to the organization after a year with the Tennessee Titans. Russell Wilson could be an option as well, a known commodity who knows the system from playing in Pittsburgh in 2024.

Some of the dominos have already fallen in the quarterback market this offseason, and Rodgers is the next one that the league is seemingly waiting on. The Vikings are a bit of a wild card, but the Steelers are seemingly still in the running.