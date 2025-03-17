It’s easy to find Aaron Rodgers rumors when it comes to the Minnesota Vikings. This is true even if NFL insider Mike Florio doesn’t like it. However, Florio revealed a puzzling message from the Vikings regarding Rodgers.

Vikings sources don’t think Rodgers will land there, according to another insider, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on the Dan Patrick Show.

“They’re not putting out the fire and it’s curious and I’m trying to find out what that means,” Fowler said. “The people I’ve talked to with the organization have been pretty consistent with their message to me. It’s that Aaron Rodgers is possible but unlikely. That’s sort of the messaging that I’ve gotten. So that’s what I’m taking.”

Free agent QB Aaron Rodgers not out of Vikings mix?

Fowler said he’s not 100% certain the Vikings won’t give Rodgers a continued look.

“I’m leaving room for a wild card, something crazy to happen with Rodgers,” Fowler said. “I don’t expect it. (And) I think they’re ready to roll with JJ McCarthy. It’s very possible they are waiting on some of these dominoes to fall and figure out how much money they need to spend on a good backup. So that it doesn’t mess up their comp-pick formula. Because they want future draft picks.”

The weird dynamic in this is why the Vikings don’t simply close the door.

“I’d be surprised if Rodgers (signed with the Vikings),” Fowler said. “If I had to bet, he’ll be (with the Pittsburgh Steelers).”

However, the door doesn't seem closed, according to different sources. Kevin O’Connell currently holds the biggest sway over Rodgers, according to nytimes.com.

“O’Connell, the reigning NFL coach of the year, must decide whether he’s committed to bringing in the future first-ballot Hall of Famer, while considering the effect such a move could have on the growth of McCarthy,” nytimes.com wrote. “… Pursuing Rodgers would be an organizational decision, but O’Connell is the person with the most on the line. And it will only happen if he’s comfortable with the scenario.”

It’s interesting to see how much influence O’Connell has in this situation. He has been head coach for the Vikings for three seasons and enjoyed tremendous success. His first team posted a 13-4 mark before the Vikings slipped to 7-10 in 2023. Last year, O’Connell guided the Vikings to a 14-2 mark before losing the regular-season finale, and division title, to the Lions. The Vikings got unceremoniously bounced from the playoffs by the Rams.

Adding Rodgers could put them more in the Super Bowl mix as 2025 will basically serve as McCarthy's rookie season.