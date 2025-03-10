The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of work to do this offseason. Pittsburgh got a head start on Sunday, agreeing to trade for Seahawks WR DK Metcalf. Now the Steelers may have their sights set on a new quarterback for the 2025 season.

The Steelers are continuing to talk with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson ahead of NFL free agency. However, another quarterback has come onto their radar.

Aaron Rodgers has emerged as a quarterback option in Pittsburgh, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rodgers is expected to talk with the Steelers and explore a potential signing. Joining the Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin could be a draw for Rodgers.

The fact that Rodgers plans to meet with the Steelers suggests that he intends to play during the 2025 season. Rodgers has not formally announced whether he intends to retire or continue playing in the NFL. Perhaps he is only interesting in returning for the 2025 season if he finds a situation he likes.

Pittsburgh may look like a more attractive landing spot for Rodgers now that DK Metcalf is in town.

Rodgers may be 41 years old, but he can still sling a football. He put up 3,897 yards for 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with the Jets during the 2024 season.

It is easy to imagine that Rodgers could perform even better in Pittsburgh's system.

Justin Fields' free agency choice could impact Steelers' quarterback decision

The Steelers may have to wait on Justin Fields before they make their first move in free agency.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Fields wants to learn more about the New York Jets before deciding where he wants to play next season.

“Free-agent QB Justin Fields has been talking with the Steelers, but needs to understand more about the Jets situation and offer that can’t come until after noon today,” Schefter wrote on social media on Monday.

It seems that Fields has two teams who are more than happy to sign him.

Fields may also be holding up negotiations for Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, the other main contenders for the Steelers' starting quarterback job in 2025.

“So the Steelers and Jets, with Fields mulling options and Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson waiting in the wings,” Schefter concluded.

The dominos could start falling quickly once the legal tampering period begins at 12PM ET on Monday.