Following the blockbuster DK Metcalf trade between the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers, fans were either heartbroken or jumping for joy. However, Tyler Lockett had a heartfelt message to send to Metcalf — his former teammate — on Instagram.

“My Dawg,” Lockett wrote. “2019 we became teammates!! 2025 we leave the team together as best friends!!”

Metcalf and Lockett spent six seasons as teammates, showing off to be one of the better duos in the NFL. While there was a quick decline in Lockett's production since 2023, the duo consistently accounted for more than 2,000 receiving yards combined each season.

But, with both receivers on their way out, it points to a bleak future for the Seahawks and those remaining on the roster.

Following these moves, it appears that the Seahawks are amid a bit of a rebuild situation.

So, with Metcalf and Lockett departing from the Seahawks, what does this mean for Jaxon Smith-Njigba?

Is Jaxon Smith-Njgiba WR1 for Seahawks after DK Metcalf-Tyler Lockett decisions?

Over the past week or so, Smith-Njigba has seen his team completely blow up in front of him.

On top of the release of Lockett and the trade of Metcalf to the Steelers, the Seahawks dealt quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders.

So, going into 2025 — before free agency or the NFL Draft — the Seahawks could be looking at Smith-Njigba to be their No. 1 receiver with Sam Howell starting at quarterback.

Since being drafted with the 20th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Smith-Njigba has been part of a productive trio including Metcalf and Lockett.

He earned more of a starting role in 2024, eclipsing 1,100 receiving yards in 16 starts. Compared to his 628 receiving yards through three starts in 2023, he showed clear progression.

However, with Metcalf and Lockett gone, the former Buckeye might be tasked with being their No. 1 option in 2025.

There's a possibility of Seattle signing free agents or drafting replacements through the NFL Draft, but there aren't really any who could fill the role of Metcalf or Lockett.

The Seahawks could look at drafting Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona in the 2025 NFL Draft to take over as the Metcalf of their offense, and he could complement Smith-Njigba well in the passing game. However, it's hard to say that McMillan will automatically come into the NFL and be DK Metcalf.

Size-wise, they have similar frames, but McMillan is much leaner than Metcalf.

Regardless of how the Seahawks plan on moving on from the DK Metcalf trade and Tyler Lockett release, it was an emotional moment on social media for the two former teammates.