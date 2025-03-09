Following DK Metcalf's trade request from the Seattle Seahawks, the star receiver is on his way to the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Ian Rapoport on X.

“The #Seahawks are trading WR DK Metcalf to the #Steelers for premium draft pick compensation, per me and @TomPelissero, as finally(!) Pittsburgh gets its big-play weapon,” Rapoport wrote. “Metcalf will also get a contract extension to go with the trade.

Metcalf — a 27-year-old stud — spent six seasons with the Seahawks after being selected with the No. 64 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Since then, he's made a name for himself as one of the best young deep threats in the NFL.

Given his 6-foot-4, 235-pound frame, he's a quarterback's best friend down the field.

And with the Steelers having a huge need for a big-play receiver, they got one in DK Metcalf.

Now, looking at the trade compensation, per Adam Schefter on X, it's clear the Steelers wanted Metcalf badly to pair alongside George Pickens.

“Trade compensation: Steelers are sending a second round draft pick to the Seahawks and flipping picks in the sixth and seventh rounds, per sources,” Schefter wrote.

So, although the Seahawks reportedly wanted a first-round pick and some, the Steelers nabbed him for a second and a couple of late-round pick swaps.

While this might seem like a relatively cheap trade compared to the Seahawks' original asking price, the Steelers likely planned to extend Metcalf once the trade was final.

DK Metcalf signing 5-year, $150 million contract with Steelers

As one of the premier young pass-catchers in the NFL right now, it was only a matter of time for Metcalf to sign another loaded contract.

After signing a three-year, $72 million contract with the Seahawks following his rookie deal, he positioned himself for a huge payday with his third contract, which the Steelers were more than happy to comply with.

While the Steelers have a decision to make at quarterback, trading for and signing Metcalf likely helped the Steelers significantly.

Between re-signing Justin Fields or Russell Wilson, having Metcalf on the roster is much more enticing for a quarterback.

Before then, there wasn't much optimism that the Steelers would have an electric offense in 2025.

Now, however, Mike Tomlin's crew is cooking with gas.