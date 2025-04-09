With all the rumblings surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jalen Milroe, they might make the selection in the NFL Draft. However, it might not be in Round 1.

After all, Pittsburgh doesn't have a Round 2 pick. There have been rumors they take Milroe in the first round, but this model has him going in the third.

ESPN draft insider Ben Solak detailed what Milroe's situation reminds him of.

“First things first: The NFL invited Milroe to the draft in Green Bay, and he accepted,” Solak said. “Typically, that sort of invite goes only to first-round picks. I'm leaving him on Day 2, where I think he makes sense as a developmental prospect with high-tier athletic traits.

“Milroe as a draft attendee reminds me of Malik Willis as a draft attendee. Yes, the traits might be first-round caliber, but the play isn't there just yet.”

The former Alabama football quarterback was one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country. His blazing speed, ability to extend plays, as well as his deep-ball capabilities give him such a high ceiling.

However, some of his issues are glaring. He was one of the worst quarterbacks from within the intermediate range. In the NFL, that will be a necessity, as defenses will allow 10-20 yard gains but will limit a splash play.

Jalen Milroe could be the Steelers best bet

After they lost quarterbacks Justin Fields and Russell Wilson in free agency, they are looking for answers. Although Aaron Rodgers has been rumored to join the Steelers, time is of the essence.

They might not want to wait around for Rodgers if they can land a quarterback.

Still, plenty of teams could have their eyes on Milroe. His potential and upside is too good to pass up. After all, he had 726 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. Either way, Solak remains committed that the quarterback can be an early contributor.

“Milroe is a good enough runner that I could see him being a dangerous starter as early as Year 1, just for how electric he is as a scrambler and short-yardage player,” Solak said. “But in order to have a rounded profile as a quarterback, he has to operate dramatically faster in the pocket.

“Thirty-seven percent of Milroe's pass attempts were out in under 2.5 seconds last season, lowest of the major quarterbacks in this class. Milroe struggles to get to full-field reads in the pocket and will invite pressure so that he can break contain and get to an improvisational state, in which he is more comfortable.”

If Milroe can improve in those areas, then he might be a steal. If the Steelers don't pick him in the first round, they better hope he's available in the third.