When then-New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers embarked on a planned trip to Egypt during mandatory minicamp, plenty of fans and pundits questioned his drive. That narrative will inevitably resurface if he begins his expected tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers via a public spectacle.

While nothing has been reported or announced, one NFL insider is floating a possible scenario that others have also considered.

When discussing Rodgers' ongoing free-agency saga, which is expected to end with him forming a union with the Steelers, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reminded readers that former All-Pro punter and current media personality Pat McAfee is having a special show in his hometown of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, April 9.

If the Super Bowl 45 MVP were to announce his decision to join the Steelers on live television, he would somehow morph into an even more polarizing figure. Eyes would roll, at least one analyst would label him self-serving, and head coach Mike Tomlin would probably get asked about it multiple times.

A public pledge to the Black and Gold in Pittsburgh could maybe have its charm from the fan base's perspective, but the optics would not be kind to Rodgers.

Should Aaron Rodgers, Steelers try to fly under the radar?

The 41-year-old has waited more than a month to sign with a team, so if he unveils his choice on the incredibly popular “The Pat McAfee Show,” the “Rodgers is a narcissist” narrative will balloon to new widths.

Here's the thing, though. He does not care what others think. The four-time regular-season MVP is determined to handle this matter on his terms, and public backlash is probably not going to sway him.

Perhaps Aaron Rodgers would want to draw more eyeballs to McAfee, someone he regards as a friend. It could also be a fun experience for the community.

Funnily enough, there is not much speculation regarding the longtime QB and Pittsburgh beyond when and where the marriage will officially be revealed. The NFL-watching world anticipates that he will start under center for the Steelers next season.

Rodgers already had a throwing session with newly acquired star wide receiver DK Metcalf. Furthermore, both parties are seemingly out of options.

Pittsburgh is desperate to stay relevant in the present while it addresses its long-term quarterback situation, and the four-time First-Team All-Pro was brushed off by his preferred free-agency destination, the Minnesota Vikings. They need each other.

And maybe, just maybe, the Steelers and Rodgers are in mutual agreement that Pat McAfee's platform would offer a nice opportunity to bring added focus to the city. But the reason is really irrelevant. If Rodgers commits to Pitt in PPG Paints Arena this Wednesday, expect bedlam to ensue.