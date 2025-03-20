The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a bit of a pickle. With the NFL Draft coming up, they've been eye-balling quarterback Jalen Milroe. After Milroe ran a crazy 4.37 40-yard dash at his pro day, the team wanted to see more.

They took him to dinner in Alabama that evening. However, it caught the attention of NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. He thought that the meeting was interesting, and elaborated more on the Rich Eisen Show.

“I think regardless, the Steelers are going to look into their draft options and take a hard evaluation at the quarterbacks,” Fowler said. “If not this year, then next year. They don’t have a 2nd round pick now because of the DK Metcalf deal. So if they don’t get Rodgers, or they just get impatient, do they take one in the 1st or 3rd round, this will probbe ably the conversation.

“They were in Alabama with Jalen Milroe and had dinner with him. I wouldn’t understate that because Pittsburgh actually has a penchant for looking into and drafting guys they have dinner with. It’s sort of a tell for them sometimes.”

The Steelers might lock in on Jalen Milroe

Fowler says the Steelers have drafted players in the past that they’ve taken out for dinner to meet them and get to know them better. For example, TJ Watt, Artie Burns, and other first-round picks have had dinner with the guy they’ve drafted.

Head coach Mike Tomlin is about drafting guys with character. Milroe has plenty of that. Not to mention, the latter is an exceptional scholar as well, finishing his undergraduate degree in three years.

His question marks are surrounding his arm, not his mobility. Some of the problems come from the intermediate range. His deep ball isn't an issue, as well as the checkdown passes. However, that in-between area is a bread and butter for quarterbacks in the NFL.

Quarterbacks like Milroe are more realistic options for the Steelers. As Fowler described, they won’t have a second-round pick in the upcoming draft.

This might be the time for the Steelers to capitalize on a quarterback. Despite the team likely signing Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers, they don't have a quarterback of the future.

Milroe could be the exact guy that they are looking for. Even with the resemblance to Michael Vick, the former Alabama football star has plenty of raw talent that can be refined.

However, Tomlin isn't a guy to allow mistakes. As a result, it could limit what Milroe could do, if he ends up with the Steelers. Either way, the writing might be on the wall for the team to potentially draft him with their first-round pick.