The Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver George Pickens are trying to resolve their differences. While the team's general manager Omar Khan says Pickens won't be leaving the Steel City, it appears Pickens may have other ideas. Pickens reportedly flirted with the idea of a trade request this offseason, per Steelers Depot.

The talk around a trade though has apparently cooled, according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

“There was a little bit of smoke out of the draft, but I was told that Pickens, in the end, wants to be in Pittsburgh,” Fowler said on NFL Live and reported by Steelers Depot.

Pickens had a 1,000-yard receiving season for the Steelers in 2023. His numbers dipped in 2024, as he posted 900 yards receiving. Pittsburgh lost in the AFC Playoffs to the Baltimore Ravens this past year.

Will George Pickens play for the Steelers in 2025?

Another NFL insider, James Palmer, believes that Pickens and the Steelers are headed to divorce. It is truly jarring to see so many different rumors and reports come out in the press about Pickens and the team.

Pittsburgh agreed to pay wideout DK Metcalf millions when he joined the team this offseason. The GM Khan has shot down any rumor that the Steelers are looking to move Pickens, following the addition of Metcalf. Time will tell if that is truly what happens.

The Steelers need a quarterback to throw to these receivers. While Pittsburgh has three play callers on the roster, analysts believe the squad just doesn't have the depth to go far in the playoffs. The Steelers currently have rookie Will Howard, as well as Skylar Thompson and Mason Rudolph on the team.

Pittsburgh is reportedly in extensive talks with veteran free agent Aaron Rodgers about joining the squad. Rodgers is certainly an experienced play caller, but it's uncertain if he will even play again in the NFL. Rodgers has considered retirement.

Steelers fans are anxious to see this situation resolved, and the team move forward for 2025.