The future of Aaron Rodgers is about to be determined this offseason, with the Pittsburgh Steelers emerging as among the favorites to land one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the NFL.

The New York Jets have already informed Rodgers that they will be moving on from him. It's likely that the 10-time NFL Pro Bowler will part ways with the Jets as a post-June 1 release, which would open the door for the likes of the Steelers or any other team looking to have an answer under center to check on the possibility of adding him to their roster.

Rumors linking the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player to the AFC North division franchise appeared to have gotten a shot in the arm when a Pittsburgh Steelers beat reporter shared a post on X (formerly Twitter ) that ostensibly indicated that Rodgers was on the verge of inking a deal with the Steelers.

“The Steelers are getting close to a deal with four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, per multiple sources,” wrote Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac in a now-deleted social media post (h/t Drew Lerner of Awful Announcing). “They decided to enter discussions with Rodgers and Sam Darnold when it became apparent Justin Fields wanted to test his value in the free-agent market.”

Following the deletion of the said post on X, Dulac shared a link to his Post-Gazette article with a caption that says ” Steelers in discussions with Aaron Rodgers but deal is not imminent, per sources.”

The Steelers have made plenty of noises already early in the 2025 NFL free agency, but they have yet to fully address their QB1 quandary. They ran with a QB room featuring Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. Fields has already signed a two-year contract worth $40 million with the Jets while Wilson is a free agent.

How will the QB search conclude for the Steelers?

The NFL free agency provides an avenue for the Steelers to find a new quarterback while a reunion with Wilson and picking a signal-caller in the 2025 NFL draft remain options as well. Pittsburgh has the No. 21 pick in the first round of the upcoming draft which the team can use to take a QB, but for Field Yates of ESPN, taking the Rodgers route makes the most sense at the moment.

“I'll say the Steelers signing Rodgers as they reshape their offense,” Yates wrote as an answer to a question about what QB direction Pittsburgh should go. “Wilson was fine last season, but Pittsburgh has to take a swing to be better than ‘fine' as it tries to snap its streak of playoff losses (currently five straight games). While Rodgers is only a short-term option, he provides an upgrade over both Wilson and Justin Fields.”

In 2024, Rodgers, who turned 41 in December, passed for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions through 17 games.