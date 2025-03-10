The New York Jets have landed their quarterback of the future, Justin Fields. The organization inked Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The report also mentioned that Fields will have a $30 million guarantee. After the Aaron Rodgers experiment with the Jets came to a close, they wasted no time finding their next quarterback.

Despite having No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson in previous seasons, and then Rodgers, this is the first major move under head coach Aaron Glenn.

Fields showed some promise with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He threw 11 touchdowns, and only one interception in six starts. The efficiency was a problem in Chicago, but he resolved it rather quickly.

In the competition between Fields and Russell Wilson, there was uncertainty about who would be back. Plenty of teams were drawn towards Fields.

After all, the latter had two consecutive seasons of improved football. His decision-making has improved, as well as using his legs when he needs to. There's not an over-reliance on them, like there once was.

The Jets sign Justin Fields as their next quarterback

Landing a free agent like Fields might be one of the more underrated moves of the offseason. After two seasons of Rodgers, the experiment didn't work. He was injured in his first season and then underperformed in year two.

Some fights with management, as well as a total overhaul of the coaching staff and general manager, was the nail in the coffin. Regardless, Rodgers's friction towards the organization.

There were even rumors that Jets teammates were getting sick of Rodgers. Now, they have a young core and some solid direction. Not to mention, New York has the seventh pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With signing Fields, they could keep the pick and make a selection or trade it. There are more options that the franchise can go with it.

The Jets showed legitimate interest in Fields since the end of their season. Now, that interest has come full circle, and he is a member of New York.

The core around him is impressive. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson is a rising star, along with running back Breece Hall. Furthermore, the defense might be the most impressive part of the team.

All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner is the key behind the defense, as well as some key veteran pieces. Heading into the 2025 season, they will have their quarterback of the future mixed with Wilson, Hall, and a youthful defense.