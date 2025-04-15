The Pittsburgh Steelers are spending a lot of time recently looking at prospective running backs. This development is causing one NFL insider to believe that the Steelers will go in that direction early in the upcoming draft.

“I'm starting to think the Steelers might draft a running back, friends. That's 9 of the 30 visits,” Steelers reporter for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Brian Batko said on X, formerly Twitter. “Only top-tier guys not to come through are Ashton Jeanty and Quinshon Judkins.”

Batko made the post following the announcement that two backs were visiting the Steelers on Tuesday. Those two players are former UCF rusher RJ Harvey, and Ohio State tailback TreVeyon Henderson.

The Steelers currently hold the 21st overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh made the playoffs in 2024, before losing in the Wild Card Round to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers have a lot of questions on offense right now

Pittsburgh's running backs will play a large role in the offense this season. That is because the Steelers don't know who their starting quarterback will be. Justin Fields left to go to the New York Jets, while veteran Russell Wilson signed a deal with the New York Giants.

Pittsburgh did sign a quarterback in Mason Rudolph, who is reuniting with the team. The Steelers are also chatting and flirting with veteran Aaron Rodgers, who is a free agent looking to sign with a team. The squad has also reportedly expressed interest in drafting a play caller. Alabama's Jalen Milroe is someone who is on the team's radar.

The 2025 season brings a lot of pressure to the franchise, and especially coach Mike Tomlin. Steelers fans are frustrated with Tomlin, and want him to lead the team back to a Super Bowl. Pittsburgh has bowed early in the playoffs for the last several years under their head coach.

The NFL Draft starts on April 24. Steelers fans are anxiously awaiting to see what the team decides to do.