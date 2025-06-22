From the moment Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier confirmed he would field trade offers for Jalen Ramsey, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been a team constantly brought up in conversations. However, entering the second half of the offseason, the Steelers now seem far from that reality.

Steelers fans certainly want Ramsey on the team, but a trade is either improbable or far from happening, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. During his recurring Q&A forum, Dulac responded to a fan asking about the likelihood of the trade by alluding to his belief that the deal is more unlikely than likely.

Even at 30, Ramsey is still a premier cornerback in the league who would elevate any defense. However, the Steelers' defense can manage without him. Pittsburgh added veteran Darius Slay in free agency, pairing him with rising star Joey Porter Jr. While Slay, 34, is clearly on the back-end of his career, he still posted a respectable 67.6 player grade on Pro Football Focus in 2024.

Dulac's forum came out shortly after Adam Schefter reported that he expects Ramsey to be dealt before training camps begin in late July. Schefter named a list of teams he views as potential candidates, but notably left the Steelers out of the discussion.

Regardless of how the Ramsey trade situation plays out, the Steelers and Dolphins continue to communicate with one another during the offseason. Pittsburgh was recently linked to Miami tight end Jonnu Smith after the 29-year-old unsuccessfully attempted to re-negotiate his contract.

Steelers' active 2025 offseason

Article Continues Below

The Steelers have been among the most active teams in the 2025 offseason trade market. Pittsburgh acquired DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks in March, roughly two months before dealing George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys.

Pittsburgh's entire offseason has been headlined by the Aaron Rodgers saga, but it has experienced change all around. The Steelers return most of their 2024 starters, but also bring in a sizeable crop of new talent. The offense will look almost entirely new once it returns, with only two skill starting players — Pat Freiermuth and Calvin Austin III — returning in 2025.

Through the chaos, the Steelers have yet to end the T.J. Watt contract negotiations. Ahead of the final year of his current deal, Watt is seeking a lucrative payday while Pittsburgh struggles to find room in its budget.