It was a busy news day for the Pittsburgh Steelers as questions lingered about Aaron Rodgers while Mike Tomlin decided it was time to step down after 19 seasons. And it didn’t take long for the rumors to emerge, with Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman popping up as a possible successor to Tomlin.

Reports linger about Freeman’s possible move to the NFL, according to a post on X by Art Stapleton.

“There was a report on NFL Network over the weekend saying that Marcus Freeman is not out of the mix, even though he announced he was going back to Notre Dame. That came from somewhere. And it’s been widely speculated previously that (the) Steelers were the team he’d leave for.”

Freeman has a record of 43-12 over four full seasons with the Fighting Irish. His 2024 team went 14-2, losing in the national championship game to Ohio State.

Would the Steelers turn to Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman?

There’s already been talk of it, according to The Athletic.

“Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman seriously considered making the jump to the NFL,” Dianna Russini wrote. “With ultiple teams reaching out to gauge his interest, according to league sources.”

“Though Freeman ultimately announced he’s staying at Notre Dame, there’s a strong belief around the league that this won’t be the last time his name is connected to NFL opportunities. The Giants, Titans, and Browns all had internal discussions about Freeman, as did the Pittsburgh Steelers (in the event longtime coach Mike Tomlin decided to step away).”

It's a tough act to follow for whoever steps into Tomlin's shoes. Tomlin had never coached a Steelers team with a losing record. He led his team to the Super Bowl title in 2009, beating the Cardinals.

On the downside, Tomlin hasn't won a playoff game in the last seven tries. His overall record is 193-114-2. And that means he will get swooped up by some NFL team. That is, whenever he decides he's ready to give the game another try.