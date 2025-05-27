There seems to be never ending speculation and rumors swirling about the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has talked to the team for months about possibly playing for them. Pittsburgh has yet to sign a deal with him, and one NFL analyst is throwing in his two cents about it.

NBC Sports commentator Mike Florio says that the Steelers seem to be almost in debt to the free agent quarterback.

“The Steelers are stuck. They’ve made their deal. They’ve surrendered the power to Rodgers. And they’ve done it happily, because they know he’ll be far better than any quarterback they’d have since Ben Roethlisberger retired,” Florio said.

Organized team activities for the Steelers begin on Tuesday. Rodgers is not only not there, but he hasn't even agreed to play for the team.

“When will Rodgers show up? The answer is equally obvious: Whenever he wants,” Florio added.

Rodgers spent the last two years with the New York Jets. He has pondered retirement, while also flirting with Pittsburgh.

Steelers fans want the quarterback situation resolved

Pittsburgh fans have been waiting for months for clarity on who will be the starting quarterback in 2025. Steelers fans are frustrated about the team's lack of success in the postseason over the past several years.

This offseason, the squad lost both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in free agency. To compensate, the team drafted a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. That quarterback is Will Howard, who last played for Ohio State and won a College Football Playoff national championship.

Pittsburgh currently has Howard in the quarterback room, along with Skylar Thompson and Mason Rudolph. Florio says the team is in a bind.

“With the Steelers dropping to a knee and holding the small box with the ring in it and remaining there for weeks while Rodgers decides what to do, the message is that they’ll keep on waiting. Really, what else can they do? Ride with Mason Rudolph?,” Florio added.

It seems that just about everyone has an idea about how the Steelers should address the quarterback situation. One idea being thrown out is for the Steelers to trade with the Tennessee Titans for Will Levis.

Florio doesn't seem to think it will end well this season for Pittsburgh.

“If/when they struggle, people will make the obvious point that, if Rodgers had shown up earlier, maybe they wouldn’t be,” he wrote.

Time will tell how this all shakes out for the team. Pittsburgh last made the Super Bowl in the 2010 season.