The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of a massive cultural transformation as new head coach Mike McCarthy begins to distance the franchise from the Mike Tomlin era. This overhaul is not without its challenges, as evidenced by New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien's recent decision to decline a promotion in Pittsburgh. Despite an interview for the offensive coordinator role, Tolzien opted to remain with the Saints to continue developing rookie Tyler Shough, who exceeded expectations last season.

This choice left McCarthy searching for a different leader to help implement his offensive vision while he maintains his previously confirmed role as the team's primary play-caller.

To fill this vacancy, the Steelers are moving toward an agreement with Brian Angelichio to serve as the new offensive coordinator, as noted by NBC Sports

This hire brings a familiar face to McCarthy's side, as the two worked together in Green Bay from 2016 to 2018 during a highly successful stretch with Aaron Rodgers.

Angelichio arrives with significant recent experience as the passing game coordinator and tight ends coach for the Minnesota Vikings.

Although he becomes the fourth offensive coordinator for the franchise in just four seasons, his history with McCarthy suggests a much-needed level of stability and trust.

His extensive resume across the league includes coaching stints with several teams, ensuring a veteran presence in the meeting rooms as the team prepares for the 2026 campaign.

The reconstruction of the staff extends well beyond the offense, as McCarthy prioritizes veteran leadership across all phases of the game. Danny Crossman has been tabbed as the new special teams coordinator, bringing experience from the Dolphins, Bills, and Lions.

By integrating these seasoned coaches alongside new strength and conditioning specialists Mark Lovat and Grant Thorne, McCarthy is clearly aiming to restore the competitive edge of a franchise that has suffered nine consecutive first-round playoff exits.

With the 2026 season approaching, the focus is now on transforming these high-level hires into a disciplined and balanced roster ready for a deep postseason run.