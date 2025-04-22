The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of several NFL teams looking for a reliable quarterback this offseason. While the NFL Draft is featuring several solid quarterbacks, one in particular is seen as not a good fit for the Steelers. That quarterback is Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, according to ESPN writer Ben Solak.

“Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's ideal offense involves plenty of deep play-action fakes, rifled throws to the intermediate middle of the field and having a quarterback with great timing in his feet. Those are not Sanders' strengths,” Solak wrote for the outlet.

The Steelers also have weapons in wide receivers George Pickens and DK Metcalf. Those players are not seen as good fits for what Sanders does.

“They are best on vertical balls, and though Sanders can throw Pickens plenty of 50-50 and back-shoulder opportunities, I do not see him pairing well with Metcalf. Metcalf needs to make catches on the run away from contact, and Sanders regularly throws his receiver into contact,” Solak wrote.

The NFL Draft starts on April 24.

Steelers have more questions than answers right now at quarterback

The Steelers lost both of their starting quarterbacks from last season. Justin Fields, who started the team's first few games, went to the New York Jets. New York's other team the Giants signed a deal with Russell Wilson.

There's a lot of pressure on the Steelers to get this right at quarterback. Mike Tomlin is under fire from Steelers fans, who want the team to get back to the Super Bowl. The 2025 season feels in some ways his last chance to do just that.

Pittsburgh made the playoffs once again in 2024, but the team lost right away to the Baltimore Ravens. The team looked inept on offense.

Solak is putting some of that down to the receiving corps.

“Pickens and Metcalf have poor feel for the position. When the two improvise, they often are not on the same page as their respective quarterbacks, leading to incompletions and interceptions,” he wrote. “Perhaps Sanders would better understand their play styles and preferences, but that's challenging for a rookie quarterback.”

Time will tell what happens with the Steelers at the quarterback position. Veteran Aaron Rodgers has also been in talks with the Steelers to join the team this coming season.

Pittsburgh currently holds the 21st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.