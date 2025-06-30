The Pittsburgh Steelers just landed two quality starters in Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, but it seems like they're not done making moves. Adding Aaron Rodgers and Smith to the offense was big for them after having uncertainty surrounding the unit, and there are still some ways they can get better, especially at wide receiver.

DK Metcalf was the big addition in that area, but they could add a specific free agent, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Free agent WR Gabe Davis still an option for Steelers on offense, too. He really enjoyed his visit there. Though he could take his time to sign, possibly closer to training camp,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Jacksonville Jaguars released Davis earlier in the offseason after signing the wide receiver to a three-year contract worth $39 million last offseason. He caught 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games in 2024 before tearing his meniscus in his left knee, which led him to miss the rest of the season.

Davis would be a key addition to the Steelers' wide receiver room, and he would probably end up being the WR2, unless someone steps up during training camp.

Steelers making moves in the offseason

If the Steelers can add Davis during the offseason, that would be another one of the several moves they've made to improve the roster this offseason. First, they were able to acquire Metcalf in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, and they have their WR1 for seasons to come. There was a problem over who would be throwing him the ball, but Rodgers finally made the decision to sign with the team.

Rodgers adds a veteran presence to the team, and he was one of the best free-agent quarterbacks who were left on the market. He may not be the player he once was, but he still has the skills to help a team win games throughout the season. The Steelers have also shown that it doesn't matter who is at quarterback; they're going to make the playoffs.

Now, the Steelers have Ramsey and Smith, who should be an upgrade for both sides of the ball. Ramsey has been one of the best cornerbacks in the league during his career, and he'll be bringing that skillset to the Steelers. For Smith, he had the best season of his career last year, and hopefully, he can continue that strong play with the Steelers.