As Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur leads the team to make some noise, there is no doubt that the next game is one fans can't wait to watch. While LaFleur and Packers quarterback Jordan Love prepare for the next contest after beating the Arizona Cardinals, Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers await them.

There is the obvious storyline of Rodgers facing his old team, which will no doubt rule the headlines and the football world up until the contest. However, LaFleur would downplay the narratives around the game, saying that rather than Green Bay facing Rodgers, the team is taking on the Steelers, according to ESPN.

“We're playing the Pittsburgh Steelers, who happen to have Aaron Rodgers,” LaFleur said Monday. “It's as simple as that. That is for you guys to talk about. Granted, I mean, we've got a lot of love and respect for Aaron. What he's done here, I mean, he's a Hall of Famer. And I know, like our past together, we had a lot of great moments, but this game is not about that.”

LaFleur coached Rodgers for several seasons until the quarterback was traded to the New York Jets, as he's now with Pittsburgh after a lackluster stint. If any fan wondered if LaFleur mentioned the Rodgers storyline to his team, that would be negatory.

“I don't even know if many of these guys played with him,” LaFleur said. “There's a few guys, but, nah, I think that's for you guys.”

Packers' Matt LaFleur focused on more aspects than Aaron Rodgers

With the Packers looking to build off the win against the Cardinals, the team is more focused on playing football up to their standards than any storyline dealing with Rodgers, though fans are still excited for that component.

“I'm going to talk about how we, just like we do every week, what is our blueprint and what are our keys in order to go to Pittsburgh, which is a damn good football team and a really tough, hostile environment, and try to play our best, because we haven't [played] our best yet to date,” LaFleur said.

Though LaFleur would say the team is watching film on how to slow down Rodgers.

“That's kind of what we're diving into right now,” LaFleur said.

Green Bay takes on Rodgers and Pittsburgh next Sunday.