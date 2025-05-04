The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be inching closer to trading George Pickens, according to Steelers Depot. Pittsburgh and Pickens apparently have a rocky relationship, and the franchise is reportedly looking to move him.

“His time in Pittsburgh, in a lot of people's minds, is limited,” NFL Insider James Palmer said per Bleacher Report, and reported by Steelers Depot.

Pittsburgh recently brought in wideout DK Metcalf, to help out the wide receiver room. Palmer said it is not likely that the Steelers will pay big money to both Metcalf and Pickens this coming season.

“All signs point to a departure of George Pickens at some point before the 2026 season,” Palmer added. “Whether that's some point between now and the start of the season. I don't see a trade happening right now.”

Pickens finished the 2024 season with 900 receiving yards. Pittsburgh limped into the AFC Playoffs, before losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round.

The 2025 season brings a lot of pressure to the Steelers

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin enters the 2025 season with a bit of a hot seat under him. Fans are very frustrated that the team hasn't made a Super Bowl in more than a decade, and many want Tomlin gone.

Tomlin will have to find a way to win. He enters the offseason with questions about who will start at quarterback. The Steelers currently have rookie Will Howard, Skylar Thompson and veteran Mason Rudolph. Many NFL analysts believe that room is not strong enough to make a postseason run.

Pittsburgh has also been flirting with Aaron Rodgers, but the two sides have not reached a deal. Rodgers would most likely become the immediate starter for the team.

No matter who the quarterback is, Pittsburgh will need weapons for him to throw to. Steelers general manager Omar Khan has said previously the team would keep both Metcalf and Pickens.

“We're excited to have George and DK here,” Khan said in a video posted to the team's YouTube page.

That statement clearly contradicts this latest report. Time will tell what happens moving forward with Pickens and Pittsburgh.