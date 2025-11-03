The Las Vegas Raiders got a major boost on Sunday with the return of star tight end Brock Bowers, who dazzled with a transcendent performance, despite the team’s narrow 30-29 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium.

Bowers missed the previous three games with a left PCL knee injury. On his return, he caught 12 of 13 targets for 127 yards and three touchdowns, while also gaining six yards on his only rushing attempt. Bowers reached the end zone in the second quarter, again late in the fourth, and once more in overtime, which kept Las Vegas alive in the game until the very end.

The tight end’s output was his fourth career 100-yard game, tying him with NFL legends Kellen Winslow, Charle Young, and Jimmy Graham for the most 100-yard games among tight ends in their first 22 career contests. Moreover, this milestone is tied for the sixth most among tight ends in their first two seasons in NFL history.

Bowers’ second touchdown was particularly noteworthy. After the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter, he sprinted past the Jacksonville secondary for a 27-yard touchdown, giving the Raiders a temporary 23-20 lead with just 1:52 remaining.

His third touchdown came in overtime when quarterback Geno Smith connected with Bowers from two yards out to bring Las Vegas within a single point at 30-29. The Raiders attempted a two-point conversion to secure the win, but DaVon Hamilton batted down the pass, snuffing out Las Vegas' hopes.

Facing a season-long offensive slump, Bowers’ showing provided a bright spot for the Raiders. He accounted for roughly a third of Smith’s targets. Smith finished with 29 completions on 39 attempts for 284 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty also contributed significantly, rushing 13 times for 42 yards and catching five passes for 47 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown that gave Los Angeles a short-lived 16-13 advantage in the fourth quarter. Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, and Michael Mayer added contributions of 23, 38, and 26 receiving yards, respectively, but none matched Bowers’ impact.

Looking ahead, the Raiders will hit the road to face the Denver Broncos in Week 10.