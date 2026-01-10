The Tennessee Titans' head coach search just got bigger. A few weeks ago, Tennessee's search radius appeared to be limited to current coordinators looking to upgrade. Now, three recently fired head coaches have entered the pool of candidates.

The Titans have wasted no time in trying their luck with one of said coaches. Ian Rapoport reports that Tennessee is interviewing former Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who's currently in the team facilities now. Rapoport says that this will be Tennessee's final interview of the season.

Stefanski is one of the hottest names in the coaching free agency class this offseason. Let go by the Browns after six seasons with them, Stefanski is a two-time Coach of the Year winner. His 45-56 record with Cleveland hides his two playoff appearances with the team in a crowded AFC North. He's a worthy option for the Titans' head coaching job.

The Titans fired former head coach Brian Callahan midway through his second season with the team. The former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator was ill-equipped to be the head coach, struggling to lead Tennessee to winning seasons in his two years. Mike McCoy stepped in as the interim head coach, leading the team to a 3-14 record this year.

While the Titans looked horrible this season, their coaching job is more appealing than it seems. Tennessee has 2025 first-overall pick Cam Ward, who showed flashes of his excellence under both Callahan and McCoy. A capable head coach should be able to draw out Ward's potential with proper development. Tennessee also has the fourth overall pick this season, which can be used to continue to build a young team.

The Titans have a long list of coaches to interview. They've already completed interviews with Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Broncos DC Vance Joseph, Colts DC Lou Anarumo, and McCoy, their interim head coach.