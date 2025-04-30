The San Francisco 49ers will turn to 11 potential impact newcomers for 2025. The 11 represents the 49ers‘ 2025 NFL Draft class.

A 12th rookie is one to watch in front of Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch and company, though.

The 49ers have seen undrafted players shark their way up the roster before. Defensive lineman Kevin Givens comes to mind. San Francisco won the 2019 season NFC title with Kendrick Bourne impacting the passing attack. Even former starting defenders Emmanuel Moseley and Azeez Al-Shaair came after not hearing their name called during their own draft weekend.

This 2025 undrafted free agent could rise as a Robert Saleh favorite for the defensive side of the ball.

Jakob Robinson of BYU one to watch for 49ers

Saleh returns as defensive coordinator this fall. It's his first time back in the Bay since after the 2020 season. He must retool the secondary following some roster changes.

Hence why Jakob Robinson of BYU is one to watch here. Even after going through all seven rounds without getting selected.

Robinson brings hefty game experience from the collegiate level. He played in 54 total games at Utah State then BYU. He rose as a proven ballhawk for the latter program.

The cornerback grabbed three or four single-season interceptions three times since the '21 campaign. Robinson snatched a combined seven picks in his last two years with the Cougars. That includes this tip drill pick against Arizona. He also delivered five tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Robinson turns to his arms to swat passes too. He broke up 21 total passes at the CFB level — including a career-best seven in 2023. He's a feisty one on the football field. Saleh has a chance to take a liking to Robinson's scrapper side.

How Jakob Robinson fits 49ers' roster

The 49ers, again, will look vastly different in the secondary.

Pro Bowl safety Talanoa Hufanga is off to the Denver Broncos. Charvarius Ward is another who creates an opening — leaving for the Indianapolis Colts during the same free agency period. Malik Mustapha is dealing with a massive injury setback.

Furthermore, the 49ers have struggled with finding a consistent slot cornerback. That included trying veteran safety Jimmie Ward at nickelback before he left for the Houston Texans. Former 2022 draft pick Samuel Womack III never panned out at that spot either.

Robinson presents a chance to solidify that spot. Even with the Upton Stout selection in the third round.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder presents the ideal frame for those inside coverage duties. He brings the ball skills and aggressive reactionary skills to thrive at that spot. Saleh blitzes his nickel options. Robinson's history in piling tackles behind the line of scrimmage can work in his favor there.

Of course, Robinson faces odds to make the final 53-man roster. He'll need to thrive during training camp practices and the August preseason slate to crack the roster.

But this is a pass defense that ranked 19th in creating interceptions. Fred Warner and Deommodore Lenoir shared the team lead with only two picks. S.F. needs pass defense help. Robinson is capable of surprising. He joins C.J. West as impact rookies to watch on the 49ers.