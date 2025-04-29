The San Francisco 49ers addressed 11 needs during the 2025 NFL Draft. General manager John Lynch and company aggressively bolstered the defense from April 24-26. Including luring in Mykel Williams.

The edge rusher arrived at No. 11 despite a curveball suggestion from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Breer believed wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona would be a better fit at that spot. McMillan, however, landed early to the Carolina Panthers at No. 8.

Many experts have since sounded off on the 49ers' selections. Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN handed the 49ers a “B” grade. Including liking the Williams pick — who he believes sets the tone for this class.

“The class will likely hinge on whether Mykel Williams can become a force on the other side of Nick Bosa,” Kiper said.

However, the 49ers' top selection isn't the perfect move the franchise made on draft weekend. There's a day three selection who fits the perfect narrative for good reason.

CJ West selection is 49ers' perfect NFL Draft move

The Indiana Hoosiers star interior defender landed at 113th overall. West's selection started off a stellar and aggressive day three of the draft. Which included adding his IU quarterback teammate Kurtis Rourke.

West emerged as the fifth straight defender Lynch and company grabbed. That marked the first time since the 1981 draft the 49ers pulled something similar.

So West isn't twitchy like Williams. Or brings the girth of 6-foot-6, 332-pound second rounder Alfred Collins. But West has consistency and disruption written all over him.

The 6-foot-2, 317-pounder became easy to spot in the IU trenches. Just look for No. 8 clogging running lanes or emerging as the first stuffing the backfield.

West blew up offensive lines since 2021. He piled 52 total tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage in his career. No other Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) player delivered that feat.

He proved he can thrash the Big Ten trenches too. The Kent State transfer tallied eight tackles for a loss in his lone season at IU.

Why CJ West is perfect move for 49ers

This is a D.J Jones like move for the 49ers.

Jones wasn't a household name compared to Nick Bosa or past beloved 49ers defender Arik Armstead. But he was quick, disruptive and hard to move. Jones piled 10 tackles for a loss in 2021 — his final season with the 49ers.

West looks like a slightly taller version of Jones. His top trait is reading the lateral movement of guards and centers. He dismantles plays from there — especially the designed stretch runs. The ex-Golden Flashes and Hoosiers star brings a toolbox of hand moves to counter blockers too.

San Francisco defensive line coach Kris Kocurek will likely fawn over this unique skill from West: His knack for redirecting his hand technique. West aborted quickly from his swim move attempt then resorted to the push pull during Shrine Bowl practice. He still gained penetration and won the rep.

Bosa and Williams will seal the edges moving forward. But the 49ers must improve their 18th ranking against the run. West is the perfect guy to change those fortunes.