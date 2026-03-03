With Brandon Aiyuk poised to leave the franchise and Jauan Jennings set to be a free agent, the San Francisco 49ers must add some wide receiver talent during the offseason. Holding the No. 27 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, that may be the time San Francisco finds their pass catcher.

The 49ers will have plenty of options based on the 2026 draft class. But one name that stands out is Texas A&M KC Concepcion. He made headlines at the NFL Combine for speaking openly about his speech impediment. Now, Concepcion was predicted as the 49ers' first-round pick in Jordan Reid of ESPN's latest mock draft.

“The 49ers are at a crossroads at receiver,” Reid wrote. “Their leading pass catcher at the position (Jauan Jennings) is set to be a free agent, veteran Brandon Aiyuk seems to be moving on, and 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall is still looking for his footing in the offense. Concepcion is an explosive playmaker who has many traits that translate to success in coach Kyle Shanahan's scheme. Concepcion kicks it into gear on route stems and racks up plenty of big plays as a pass catcher and a return specialist.”

Concepcion spent the first two years of his collegiate career at North Carolina State before transferring to Texas A&M. In his first season of college ball, the receiver made 71 catches for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns. And in his final year, Concepcion was named a Consensus All-American after catching 61 passes for 919 yards and nine touchdowns.

The 49ers won't be the only team with their eyes on the wide receiver. But if Concepcion is available at No. 27, it could be the easiest way San Francisco could replenish their wide receiver room.