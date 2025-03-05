The San Francisco 49ers are making some moves on their roster ahead of free agency, and one of them is releasing Javon Hargrave soon. The defensive tackle only played in three games last season before being put on injured reserve with a partially torn right triceps, but he recently received an update on his status, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Teams were notified that 49ers DT Javon Hargrave — who will be a post-June-1 release by the team — is healthy coming off his tricep injury, per sources. He will be available to sign March 12, start of the new league year,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Hargrave will not be back for the 49ers unless he's on a smaller contract after the team officially releases him, and that can't happen until the new league year begins. He restructured his contract in December to make the post-June 1 release easier for the 49ers.

Once Hargrave is released, there's no doubt that he will receive suitors for his services, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have been named as one of those teams.

Hargrave has been a solid player throughout his career, starting in 115 games with 380 tackles, 55 tackles for loss, and 45.5 sacks. The 49ers truly missed his last season, especially with all the other injuries that they were dealing with during the year.

The 49ers will look a little different next season, as they recently traded Deebo Samuel Sr. to the Washington Commanders. After a decrease in snaps and productivity last season, Samuel worked with the 49ers to find a trade partner for him, and the Commanders were probably one of the best spots for him as they're looking to build off of their stellar season.

For the 49ers, the next step is to extend Brock Purdy, and it will be interesting to see what his contract looks like compared to the other quarterbacks in the league.