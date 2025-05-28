The San Francisco 49ers no longer pay Brock Purdy like a seventh rounder. Purdy agreed to a blockbuster five-year, $265 million extension on May 16. He'll now earn more than $25 million annually while throwing to Brandon Aiyuk and company.

But did the 49ers “overpay” for Purdy? Aiyuk's personal coach questioned the deal the 49ers handed the QB.

T.J. Houshmandzadeh, who privately trains Aiyuk, sounded off on the widely debated deal while on FS1's “Speak.” The former NFL wide receiver didn't mince words on his true feelings for Purdy's deal.

“I believe they did overpay for Brock Purdy,” Houshmandzadeh said.

How much would the past Cincinnati Bengals star give the NFC champion QB if he were general manager?

“I would have given Brock Purdy $47 million a year. That would have been the most I'm giving him,” he said. “We needed you last year. You went 1-6 against playoff teams. We had guys hurt — Christian McCaffrey was out, Trent Williams was out, Brandon Aiyuk got hurt — and you couldn't really get it done.”

Is Brock Purdy overrated per Brandon Aiyuk's personal coach?

The 2007 Pro Bowler with the Bengals doesn't believe Purdy is worth the money. Does that make the 2023 Pro Bowl QB overrated by his standards?

“I think Purdy is a hell of a quarterback, but I'm not giving you money when you've shown me that when we need you to take over, you can't take over,” Houshmandzadeh stated.

Again, the 47-year-old hasn't seen Purdy carry the 49ers on his back. Especially compared to a Super Bowl winner he brought up.

“When we need you to carry us, you can't carry us. But at one point, they said Jalen Hurts is overpaid,” Houshmandzadeh said. “Now, Jalen Hurts is underpaid because he won a Super Bowl with the Eagles.”

“Housh” feels the jury is still out on Purdy even after the 49ers made him wealthier.

“If Purdy takes the 49ers to the Super Bowl and they win it, then his contract is well worth it. Until he does that, he's overpaid,” he said.

Purdy watched his numbers dip last season. He settled for 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions but went 6-9 as a starter. Purdy threw for 4,280 yards, tossed 31 touchdowns and sustained just 11 picks during his '23 campaign.