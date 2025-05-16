The San Francisco 49ers have officially committed to Brock Purdy as their franchise quarterback after a long contract negotiation. On Friday, the 49ers and Purdy agreed to a five-year contract extension worth up to $265 million with $181 million in guaranteed money, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

There was a lot of discussion around Purdy and whether he had played to the standard worthy of such a massive contract, but the 49ers have clearly given their stance now by locking him up for the foreseeable future.

San Francisco's starting quarterback led the 49ers to an NFC Championship Game appearance in 2022-23 and a Super Bowl appearance in 2023-24 before missing the playoffs at the end of an injury-riddled 2024 season.

The 49ers drafted Purdy as the final pick, or Mr. Irrelevant, in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he has been making seventh-round money ever since. Now, he will be paid like one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Iowa State product has spent two full seasons as the starting quarterback in The Bay after replacing the injured Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance during the 2022 regular season. He was a star in 2023, nearly winning the NFL MVP award after a season that saw him throw for 4,280 yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He took somewhat of a step back statistically in 2024, throwing for just 3,864 yards and 20 touchdowns with 12 picks, but it's easy to explain the dropoff with the context around him. Stars such as Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel missed time while Brandon Aiyuk missed most of the season, so Purdy didn't have nearly the same weaponry on the field with him last season.

Purdy also increased his volume as a runner in 2024, finishing the year with 323 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

This will be a very polarizing move in NFL circles as the 49ers will now find it much tougher to surround Purdy with the same talent that has made them such a force in the NFC over the last couple of seasons. However, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan are clearly content with making the bet that Purdy can be an elite quarterback and help make up that gap.