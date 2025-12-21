The San Francisco 49ers stayed in the NFC playoff race without Brandon Aiyuk. Concerns grew, though, with Kyle Shanahan admitting he hasn't seen Aiyuk in forever.

Now an alarming video surfaced of the wide receiver.

Aiyuk went viral Saturday evening showing him speeding outside of Levi's Stadium. The wide receiver topped a speed of 90 mph.

#49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk posted a video of himself driving over 90 MPH past Levi’s Stadium. The team recently placed Aiyuk on the left squad list, and HC Kyle Shanahan said he hasn’t seen him in a month. (🎥 @49ersSportsTalk) pic.twitter.com/gnw6Kw4VwA — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Aiyuk drove beyond past the designated speed limit outside of the stadium. Each road surrounding the 49ers' venue comes with a 25 to 40 mph speed limit.

Turns out Aiyuk even recorded himself getting ready to hit the road in a CT5 V Black Wing from Cadillac — the automobile's version of a Dodge Hellcat.

Reactions sprout for Brandon Aiyuk speeding video outside 49ers' venue

Aiyuk sparked online reactions and not just limited to the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

One fan wrote “posting illegal activities on You Tube is not a good look” on Aiyuk's video. Others made references to Henry Ruggs and Rashee Rice — two past NFL stars who became involved in fatal car crashes after speeding above the limit.

One more fan pleaded to Aiyuk to prevent himself from throwing his career away over this driving decision. A final 49ers fan shared on X how Aiyuk's situation isn't even “funny content” while calling the situation sad.

Aiyuk landed on injured reserve one week ago. Except the team moved him into this territory: Reserve/left squad list, making him ineligible to return for the rest of the 2025-26 season.

Many across the league believe Aiyuk has played his final game with the franchise. Aiyuk is even one year removed from ending his contract saga with S.F. — inking a four-year, $120 million deal to stay with the 49ers. Yet the franchise voided the guarantees attached to Aiyuk's deal back on Nov. 21.