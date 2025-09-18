San Francisco 49ers star quarterback Brock Purdy spoke for the first time since sustaining shoulder and toe injuries in the team's season opener to start the 2025 NFL season.

The 49ers began the season with a win over the Seattle Seahawks but lost Purdy in the process. He is on pace to miss his second week as he hopes to return to the field as soon as possible.

Purdy revealed his thoughts on the injuries as the 49ers prepare for their Week 4 matchup, per reporter Cam Inman. He is always ready to be ready for each game, no matter how hurt he is.

“Definitely got to see come game time how I feel. Obviously I want to play every game, dude. … If you ask’d me, I’d love to but I’m trying to be smart with my body,” Purdy said.

ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter later reported an update on Purdy. He stated that the quarterback has been a limited participant in the team's practice on Thursday, showing the progress he is making in his recovery.

“For the second straight day today, the 49ers listed QB Brock Purdy as a limited participant in practice due to his toe and left shoulder injuries,” Schefter wrote.

What lies ahead for Brock Purdy, 49ers

Brock Purdy is taking steps in the right direction to be back on the field for the 49ers. He stands tall as the team's starting quarterback, being well aware of his impact on the offense.

San Francisco has remained resilient despite Purdy's absence. Mac Jones has navigated the offense well since joining the team this past offseason, leading them past the New Orleans Saints 26-21.

They currently boast a 2-0 record to start the season, leading the NFC West Division. As the season goes on, tougher opponents will come up on the schedule, which will have the team needing Purdy to be fully fit.

The 49ers will prepare for their Week 3 matchup, being at home. They host the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 21 at 4:25 p.m. ET.