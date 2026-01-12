Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey combined for what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown in the San Francisco 49ers' matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

The 2025 campaign has been a unique one for Purdy and the 49ers. They suffered multiple injuries on both sides of the ball, including Purdy as he missed several weeks due to different injuries. Despite this, he returned to the fold in time to help San Francisco secure a playoff spot with a 12-5 record and clinch the sixth seed in the NFC bracket.

They set up a date with the Eagles, who were defending their Super Bowl title from the season prior. Despite the fact that Philadelphia regressed from its performances last year, they were a team that San Francisco must not underestimate.

The game expectedly went down to the wire as San Francisco trailed 19-17 with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. They had possession of the ball as Purdy led the drive in great fashion, finding McCaffrey in the end zone for what was the last score of the night.

How Brock Purdy, 49ers played against Eagles

It was a huge win for Brock Purdy and the 49ers to get, dethroning the Eagles as they continue their chance to be a part of Super Bowl 60.

Both teams exchanged blows as Philadelphia hoped that its homefield advantage would have had a major impact on San Francisco. However, it wasn't enough as the 49ers made clutch plays on both sides of the ball to hold on to the win and send the Eagles home.

Purdy struggled for the early chunk of the game but progressively improved as the second half progressed. He completed 18 passes out of 31 attempts for 262 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Christian McCaffrey was active in the rushing and receiving attacks, having 15 carries for 48 yards and making six catches for 66 yards and the game-winning touchdown. Demarcus Robinson flourished with six receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown, while Kyle Juszczyk caught four passes for 49 yards.

The 49ers will look forward to their journey in the NFC Divisional Round. They head on the road to take on the top seed Seattle Seahawks next week.