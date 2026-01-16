The San Francisco 49ers' Cinderella story is in jeopardy. Despite a season filled with injuries to their key players, the team has somehow managed to not only get into the playoffs, but even sneak in a win. Now, though, the 49ers will face off against their toughest opponent, the Seattle Seahawks, in the Divisional Round.

The Seahawks' defense has been arguably the best unit in the NFL this season. Ahead of their matchup, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy gave props to the elite unit led by Mike Macdonald.

“He just does a good job of making the quarterback have to earn everything,” Purdy said, via the Associated Press. “I feel like there’s not a lot of easy gimme plays out there. You have to play quarterback for four quarters, be smart with the ball and go through your progressions truly. Then on top of that, the front, how they coach up the front with the push in the pocket, playing pretty deep to short on a lot of things, and not allowing you to have a lot of explosive plays across the board. You have to go earn every single yard.”

MacDonald took over as the Seahawks' head coach in 2024 to replace Pete Carroll. The former Baltimore Ravens head coach was widely regarded for his work in turning Baltimore into a top defensive unit. He's done the same thing in Seattle, molding the team into an elite defensive unit that makes every offensive coordinator they face pull their hair out.

Purdy is very familiar with this Seahawks defense. Just two weeks ago, the 49ers faced the Seahawks for the top seed in the NFC. It was an ugly game for Purdy and the 49ers, scoring just three points and surrendering the first seed and a first-round bye to Seattle. Purdy was limited to just 127 yards and one interception, while Christian McCaffrey just had 23 rushing yards on the day.

The 49ers hope that they've found answers to the Seahawks' seemingly impenetrable defense. If there's one coach who can draw up the perfect scheme, it's Kyle Shanahan.