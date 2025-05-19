May 19, 2025 at 10:44 AM ET

The San Francisco 49ers are ready to make some noise during the 2025 NFL season. San Francisco only won six games in 2024 and finished at the bottom of the NFC South, a huge disappointment considering their expectations for the season. The 49ers purged their roster of older talent and added younger players during the 2025 NFL Draft. It appears those rookies can expect Brock Purdy to be their quarterback for the foreseeable future.

49ers QB Brock Purdy received a full no-trade clause as part of his recent contract extension, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Purdy will have complete control over his future for the duration of his five-year contract extension, which will be officially finalized soon.

It is interesting to see that Purdy got a full no-trade clause. Some professional athletes negotiate half measures with their teams, allowing them to be traded to select teams the player would prefer to play on.

Instead, Purdy now has complete power to decide his future.

News broke on Friday that Purdy and the 49ers agreed to a five-year contract worth $265 million. This is a huge pay day for Purdy, who was earning a modest salary as Mr. Irrelevant from the 2022 NFL Draft.

Purdy will remain the leader of San Francisco's offense for years to come.

Shannon Sharpe credits Brock Purdy for saving Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch's jobs

Brock Purdy is arguably the most important person in the entire 49ers organization.

Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe would certainly agree.

Sharpe claimed in a recent interview that Purdy may have earned more money in his extension because he saved the jobs of Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch.

“He’s probably worth more because he saved Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch’s job,” Sharp declared. “Because they invested all that money in Trey Lance. They gave up all that draft capital to get Trey Lance. They took this man Mr. Irrelevant with the last pick in the seventh round. Now, if you don’t take him and you got Trey Lance and you moved on from Trey Lance, you’re gone.”

Sharpe is correct in pointing out that San Francisco got lucky by hitting on Purdy.

Purdy deserves a ton of credit for keeping the organization competitive over the past three seasons. There is nobody more deserving than him for a large contract extension.

Hopefully the 49ers can have even more postseason success with Purdy leading the charge for the next five years.